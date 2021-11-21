Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.43. Hancock Whitney reported earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $5.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hancock Whitney.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

HWC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 202.9% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 36.7% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.07. 238,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,145. Hancock Whitney has a 1 year low of $27.38 and a 1 year high of $53.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hancock Whitney (HWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.