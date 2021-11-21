Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 13,500 Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,418,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,904,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth approximately $373,000.

In related news, Director Manuel Kadre bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $479,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adair Newhall bought 16,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $166,583.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 82,528 shares of company stock worth $813,551 in the last ninety days.

BHG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cowen lowered shares of Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.

BHG opened at $4.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.00. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.31). As a group, analysts expect that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

