Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 212 Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,737,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 79.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,276,000 after purchasing an additional 70,089 shares during the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the second quarter worth approximately $13,755,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the second quarter worth approximately $2,310,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the second quarter worth approximately $683,000. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TECH. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $501.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $296.00 and a 52-week high of $543.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $504.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $471.62. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $257.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.56%.

In related news, CFO James Hippel sold 662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.23, for a total transaction of $347,702.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 6,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.94, for a total value of $3,503,797.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,052 shares of company stock worth $28,274,809 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

