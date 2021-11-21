Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $83,000 Holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) by 366.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Affirm by 27.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 1.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AFRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Affirm from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Affirm from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Affirm from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Affirm from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Affirm from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $136.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.43 and a 200-day moving average of $91.01. The company has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion and a PE ratio of -43.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 2.54. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $176.65.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 73.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Linford sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total value of $17,698,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 4,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $718,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,064 shares of company stock valued at $24,844,019 over the last 90 days. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

