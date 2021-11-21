Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 111 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FERG. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 117.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Ferguson by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Ferguson by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Ferguson by 20.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ferguson by 4.5% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 33.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $161.48 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $116.70 and a 1 year high of $164.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.35.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $1.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73.

A number of research firms have commented on FERG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.00.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.