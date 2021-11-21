Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 210 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USB. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 9.7% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 61.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,147,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,459,000 after purchasing an additional 438,810 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 35.3% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

NYSE USB opened at $57.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.63. The stock has a market cap of $85.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on USB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.03.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.