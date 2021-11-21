HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.38 Billion

Brokerages forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) will post sales of $15.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.85 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $15.62 billion. HCA Healthcare reported sales of $14.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full year sales of $59.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $58.94 billion to $59.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $61.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $59.38 billion to $64.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HCA Healthcare.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HCA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.35.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $239.06 on Friday. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $147.01 and a 52-week high of $263.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $248.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

In other news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $12,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 9,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,338,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,420 shares of company stock valued at $17,911,886. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Further Reading: Overweight

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HCA Healthcare (HCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.