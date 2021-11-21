Head-To-Head Analysis: Minim (MINM) & Its Rivals

Minim (NASDAQ: MINM) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Minim to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Minim has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minim’s competitors have a beta of 3.66, suggesting that their average stock price is 266% more volatile than the S&P 500.

52.8% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are held by institutional investors. 61.9% of Minim shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Minim and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minim -2.79% -37.75% -13.90% Minim Competitors -32.20% -20.99% -4.79%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Minim and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Minim $47.99 million -$3.86 million -23.67 Minim Competitors $691.91 million -$13.54 million 62.76

Minim’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Minim. Minim is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Minim and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minim 0 0 2 0 3.00 Minim Competitors 189 707 1228 44 2.52

Minim currently has a consensus target price of $2.88, indicating a potential upside of 102.46%. As a group, “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies have a potential upside of 6.52%. Given Minim’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Minim is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Minim competitors beat Minim on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Minim

Minim, Inc. is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work. The company was founded by Frank Blase Manning and Peter Robin Kramer in May 1977 and is headquartered in Manchester, NH.

