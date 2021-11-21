Head-To-Head Comparison: Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) vs. Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT)

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) and Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Cars.com alerts:

This table compares Cars.com and Vivint Smart Home’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cars.com $547.50 million 1.57 -$817.12 million $0.29 43.00 Vivint Smart Home $1.26 billion 1.97 -$595.20 million ($2.29) -5.20

Vivint Smart Home has higher revenue and earnings than Cars.com. Vivint Smart Home is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cars.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cars.com and Vivint Smart Home’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cars.com 3.38% 4.48% 1.53% Vivint Smart Home -31.15% N/A -14.49%

Risk & Volatility

Cars.com has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivint Smart Home has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.0% of Cars.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.8% of Vivint Smart Home shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Cars.com shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Vivint Smart Home shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cars.com and Vivint Smart Home, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cars.com 0 1 6 0 2.86 Vivint Smart Home 0 1 4 0 2.80

Cars.com presently has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 48.36%. Vivint Smart Home has a consensus target price of $18.40, indicating a potential upside of 54.49%. Given Vivint Smart Home’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vivint Smart Home is more favorable than Cars.com.

Summary

Cars.com beats Vivint Smart Home on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers. It also sells online subscription advertising products to car dealerships by its direct sales force, as well as through its affiliate sales channel. In addition, the company sells display advertising to national advertisers. Further, it offers online automotive marketplace service that connects buyers and sellers through Cars.com, Auto.com, DealerRater.com, NewCars.com, PickupTrucks.com, DealerInspire.com, and LaunchDigitalMarketing.com Websites. Its platform hosts approximately 4.9 million new and used vehicle listings and serves approximately 20,000 franchise and independent car dealers. Cars.com Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home. It also offers other devices, including control panel, security cameras and smoke alarms, door and window sensors, door locks, motion and tilt sensors, glass break detectors, key fobs, medical pendants, carbon monoxide detectors, flood sensors, and lamp modules. The company's solutions enable subscribers to interact with various aspects of home with voice or mobile device, including engaging with people at front door, and viewing live and recorded video inside and outside homes; and control thermostats, locks, lights, and garage doors, as well as managing movement of families, friends, and strangers. As of March 31, 2020, its smart home platform had approximately 1.5 million subscribers and managed approximately 20 million in-home devices. It markets its products through direct-to-home, inside sales channels, and retail partnerships programs. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.