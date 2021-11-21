Head-To-Head Review: China Green Agriculture (CGA) & Its Competitors

China Green Agriculture (NYSE: CGA) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Agricultural chemicals” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare China Green Agriculture to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares China Green Agriculture and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Green Agriculture -45.83% -53.31% -37.51% China Green Agriculture Competitors -281.80% -18.17% -13.46%

0.9% of China Green Agriculture shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of shares of all “Agricultural chemicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of China Green Agriculture shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of shares of all “Agricultural chemicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for China Green Agriculture and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Green Agriculture 0 0 0 0 N/A China Green Agriculture Competitors 189 776 801 71 2.41

As a group, “Agricultural chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 24.26%. Given China Green Agriculture’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe China Green Agriculture has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Green Agriculture and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio China Green Agriculture $231.41 million -$119.75 million -0.50 China Green Agriculture Competitors $3.50 billion $177.58 million 130.76

China Green Agriculture’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than China Green Agriculture. China Green Agriculture is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

China Green Agriculture has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Green Agriculture’s competitors have a beta of 1.19, indicating that their average stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

China Green Agriculture competitors beat China Green Agriculture on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

China Green Agriculture Company Profile

China Green Agriculture, Inc. engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, Yuxing, and Sales Variable Interest Entities (VIEs). The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer. The Gufeng segment comprises of compound fertilizer, blended fertilizer, organic compound fertilizer, slow-release fertilizers, highly-concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizer. The Yuxing segment develops and produces agricultural products, such as top-grade fruits, vegetables, flowers, and colored seedlings. The Sales VIEs segment comprises of subsidiary companies sales. The company was founded by Tao Li on February 6, 1987 and is headquartered in Xi’an, China.

