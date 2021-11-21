Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Shares Gap Down to $3.51

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.51, but opened at $3.31. Helix Energy Solutions Group shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 2,621 shares traded.

HLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $491.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 3.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $180.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLX. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

