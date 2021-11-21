Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.61.

HP opened at $24.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.83. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $19.72 and a 1-year high of $36.26.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $343.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.08 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 28.25%. The business’s revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. Research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $164,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 359.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

