Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Citigroup

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Citigroup from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HP. Evercore ISI raised Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.61.

HP stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $19.72 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.51 and a 200 day moving average of $29.83.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 28.25% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $343.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $164,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HP. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter worth about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 359.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

