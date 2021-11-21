Hennessy Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 14,922 ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 48.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,325,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,322,000 after buying an additional 4,704,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 286.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,161,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,603,000 after buying an additional 4,567,552 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 1,417.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,266,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,454,000 after buying an additional 2,117,459 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,403,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 59.0% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,394,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,372,000 after buying an additional 1,630,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

ASX has been the subject of several recent research reports. KGI Securities cut shares of ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.30 to $8.10 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASE Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.30.

NYSE ASX opened at $7.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.13. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $9.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.02.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 17.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

