Hennessy Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SunOpta by 676.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,383 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in SunOpta by 204.2% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,278,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,650,000 after purchasing an additional 858,279 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in SunOpta by 377.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 939,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,876,000 after purchasing an additional 742,575 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in SunOpta by 162.2% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 868,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,635,000 after purchasing an additional 537,452 shares during the period. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SunOpta in the second quarter valued at about $5,484,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SunOpta stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 0.77. SunOpta Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $17.07. The company has a market capitalization of $720.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.32.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. SunOpta had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STKL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SunOpta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.92.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

