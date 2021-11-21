Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Stake Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,600 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.85% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HEPA. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $329,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 145,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 82,113 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 10,794.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 67,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 256.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 66,882 shares in the last quarter. 14.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hepion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of HEPA opened at $1.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.65. Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $3.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapy for treatment of chronic liver diseases. It focuses on the development of its product candidate CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that targets biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.