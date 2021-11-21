Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Hibbett Sports were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. FMR LLC grew its position in Hibbett Sports by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hibbett Sports by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports in the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Hibbett Sports by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4,211.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

HIBB opened at $97.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.59. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.17 and a fifty-two week high of $100.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $1.62. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $419.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is 9.33%.

HIBB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.17.

In other Hibbett Sports news, SVP David Mitchell Benck purchased 2,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.34 per share, for a total transaction of $148,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael E. Longo acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.08 per share, for a total transaction of $350,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

