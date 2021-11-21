Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hippo in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.40 price target for the company.

NYSE HIPO opened at $3.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.65. Hippo has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $15.05.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01).

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hippo in the third quarter worth about $26,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hippo during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hippo during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hippo during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hippo during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. 23.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hippo Company Profile

Hippo Holdings Inc offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas.

