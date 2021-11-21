Hoertkorn Richard Charles Has $158,000 Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles lowered its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 44.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in AECOM were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACM. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in AECOM by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 334,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,461,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in AECOM by 87.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in AECOM by 11.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,620,000 after buying an additional 13,805 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AECOM by 203.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,116,000 after buying an additional 346,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in AECOM during the first quarter worth approximately $22,156,000. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACM. KeyCorp increased their price target on AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays raised their target price on AECOM from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised AECOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AECOM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.71.

NYSE ACM opened at $73.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. AECOM has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $74.88. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.84 and its 200 day moving average is $64.96.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

