Hoertkorn Richard Charles Raises Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,133 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises approximately 3.1% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Boeing were worth $6,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 66,068 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,531,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 328 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in Boeing by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,152 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE boosted its holdings in Boeing by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 30,565 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,722,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.15.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $214.13 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $191.85 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $218.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.84 billion, a PE ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

