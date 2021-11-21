Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $235.73.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HON. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Honeywell International stock opened at $218.49 on Friday. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $194.55 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $150.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.39%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 241,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,025 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,817,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,659,440,000 after acquiring an additional 165,235 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $979,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

