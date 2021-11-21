Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $588.91 Million

Equities analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) will post sales of $588.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $530.12 million and the highest is $620.60 million. Houlihan Lokey reported sales of $537.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full year sales of $2.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.80.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $116.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.70 and a 200-day moving average of $88.57. Houlihan Lokey has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $119.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,169,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 97.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,386,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,112,000 after purchasing an additional 685,338 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 13.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,535,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,131,000 after purchasing an additional 412,298 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at about $24,027,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter valued at about $22,695,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 14.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,591,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,603,000 after purchasing an additional 201,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

