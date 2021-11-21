Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Short Interest Down 31.4% in October

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the October 14th total of 3,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBM. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter worth $81,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

HBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Indl Alliance S reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.36.

Shares of HBM stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.92. 1,038,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,627. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $9.60. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.34.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $358.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

