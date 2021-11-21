Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) Short Interest Update

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the October 14th total of 78,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 45.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HUSQF remained flat at $$14.26 during mid-day trading on Friday. Husqvarna AB has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average of $13.49.

Husqvarna AB engages in the production of outdoor power products for forest, park, and garden care. The company also offers garden watering products, cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. It operates through the following segments: Husqvarna, Gardena, Consumer Brands, and Construction.

