HYA Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

HYA Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the quarter. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,225,000 after buying an additional 13,924 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 28,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 68,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,262,000 after buying an additional 7,687 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 41,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 260,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,340,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares during the last quarter.

RSP stock opened at $159.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.14 and its 200 day moving average is $153.42. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $120.57 and a 1-year high of $162.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

