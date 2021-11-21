HYA Advisors Inc Raises Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

HYA Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of HYA Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 105.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,493,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,689 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,814,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,979,000 after purchasing an additional 604,234 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,303,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,119 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 58.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 753,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,244,000 after purchasing an additional 277,786 shares during the period.

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $106.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.83 and its 200 day moving average is $103.67. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $86.25 and a twelve month high of $107.46.

