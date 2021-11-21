HYA Advisors Inc Sells 105 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

HYA Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $218,628.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.07, for a total transaction of $2,221,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 341,513 shares of company stock worth $49,251,789. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $146.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $355.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.34 and its 200-day moving average is $140.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $148.59.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.41.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

