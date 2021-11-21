HYA Advisors Inc Trims Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

HYA Advisors Inc cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rollins Financial grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2,718.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,906,000 after buying an additional 35,016 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $286.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $284.86 and its 200 day moving average is $278.88. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $233.01 and a 1 year high of $296.68.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

