HYA Advisors Inc Trims Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

HYA Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,459 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of HYA Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $8,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $286.44 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.22 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $275.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.72.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

