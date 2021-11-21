HYA Advisors Inc Trims Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

HYA Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,708 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 160,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 30,535 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 25,745 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,328 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the period. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $50.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.11 and a 200-day moving average of $55.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $210.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.67 and a 1-year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $86,060.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,613.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $252,898 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

