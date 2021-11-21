Hyve 24 Hour Volume Hits $640,571.00 (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. In the last week, Hyve has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. One Hyve coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000638 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyve has a total market capitalization of $9.68 million and approximately $640,571.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00072843 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00073975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.76 or 0.00090750 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,297.41 or 0.07254685 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,125.14 or 0.99812250 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Hyve Coin Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . Hyve’s official website is hyve.works . Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com

Buying and Selling Hyve

