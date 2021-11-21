Idavoll Network Price Tops $0.0186 on Top Exchanges (IDV)

Idavoll Network (CURRENCY:IDV) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 21st. Idavoll Network has a market cap of $15.74 million and approximately $746,354.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idavoll Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0186 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Idavoll Network has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Idavoll Network alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00069746 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00075858 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.28 or 0.00091203 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,331.53 or 0.07278403 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,364.01 or 0.99751111 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00026110 BTC.

Idavoll Network Coin Profile

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 846,569,887 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

Idavoll Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idavoll Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idavoll Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idavoll Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idavoll Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idavoll Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.