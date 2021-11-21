Idle Reaches Market Cap of $11.21 Million (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Idle has a total market cap of $11.21 million and $88,461.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idle coin can now be bought for approximately $3.96 or 0.00006690 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Idle has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00070214 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00076610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.74 or 0.00090770 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,348.82 or 0.07345663 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,227.19 or 1.00041674 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,830,254 coins. Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Idle Coin Trading

