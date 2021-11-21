IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 1,050 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 47.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,277 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.3% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at about $332,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 21.3% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 66.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at about $2,437,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $273.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $266.70 and a 200 day moving average of $266.96. The stock has a market cap of $66.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $226.09 and a 12 month high of $296.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.46%.

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.13.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

