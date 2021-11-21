IFG Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Cambria Global Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVAL)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Cambria Global Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVAL) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC owned 0.91% of Cambria Global Value ETF worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GVAL. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,516,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cambria Global Value ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Cambria Global Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,064,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Cambria Global Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Cambria Global Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000.

Get Cambria Global Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GVAL opened at $22.94 on Friday. Cambria Global Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.28 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.64.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Global Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Global Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Global Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.