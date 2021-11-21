IFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 120.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 79.6% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 182.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $43.40 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.60 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The company has a market capitalization of $79.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 243.24%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.