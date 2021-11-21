IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 416 Shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:TUSA)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:TUSA) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC owned about 2.84% of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,997,000.

Shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF stock opened at $51.16 on Friday. First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.34 and a 200-day moving average of $48.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

