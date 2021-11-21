IFG Advisory LLC Sells 427 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

IFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIBR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,070,000. Homrich & Berg bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period.

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $54.68 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $37.09 and a 52-week high of $56.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.12 and a 200-day moving average of $48.58.

