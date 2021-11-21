IFG Advisory LLC Sells 528 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. F3Logic LLC raised its position in Boeing by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA raised its position in Boeing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC raised its position in Boeing by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.15.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BA opened at $214.13 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $191.85 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.03. The firm has a market cap of $125.84 billion, a PE ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

