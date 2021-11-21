IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.3% during the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 112.6% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $7,519,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 182.7% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $1,860,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS opened at $387.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $398.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.63 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.19%.

Several research firms have commented on GS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 price objective (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

