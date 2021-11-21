IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFRA. Barings LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,622,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 843.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 158,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after buying an additional 141,729 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 396,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 113,808 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 275,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,709,000 after purchasing an additional 67,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,131,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $37.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.92.

