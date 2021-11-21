IFP Advisors Inc Has $421,000 Stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 170.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 120.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.4% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 60,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $167.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.08 and a beta of 2.37. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $121.89 and a 1-year high of $190.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.15.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is -183.05%.

VAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.57.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.