IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 966 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.7% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 59.6% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,023 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 17.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 521 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 27.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,635 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total transaction of $457,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total value of $6,087,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,370 shares of company stock valued at $23,176,418 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $555.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $564.94.

NYSE PANW opened at $530.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a PE ratio of -102.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $287.12 and a twelve month high of $545.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $496.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $423.68.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

