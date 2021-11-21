IFP Advisors Inc Sells 5,202 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) by 13.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,202 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,384,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,507,000 after purchasing an additional 992,149 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,280,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,754,000 after acquiring an additional 193,580 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,145,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,873,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,844,000 after acquiring an additional 100,001 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,175,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,979,000 after acquiring an additional 28,061 shares during the period.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOL opened at $17.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.20 and a 200 day moving average of $17.36. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $18.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.