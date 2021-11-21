IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Renasant Bank

Renasant Bank lowered its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 7.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 66.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 187.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on INFO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IHS Markit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.00.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $129.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.32 and a beta of 0.99. IHS Markit Ltd. has a one year low of $83.26 and a one year high of $132.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 13.53%. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.61%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

