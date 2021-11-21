Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.500-$5.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.41 billion-$4.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.35 billion.
A number of research firms have weighed in on ILMN. TheStreet lowered shares of Illumina from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $424.00.
Shares of Illumina stock traded up $3.42 on Friday, hitting $379.34. 1,051,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,523. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.68. Illumina has a 52 week low of $297.21 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $410.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $440.07.
In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total transaction of $1,197,348.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total transaction of $139,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,214,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,507 shares of company stock worth $6,036,169 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Illumina
Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.
