Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.500-$5.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.41 billion-$4.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.35 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ILMN. TheStreet lowered shares of Illumina from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $424.00.

Shares of Illumina stock traded up $3.42 on Friday, hitting $379.34. 1,051,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,523. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.68. Illumina has a 52 week low of $297.21 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $410.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $440.07.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Illumina will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total transaction of $1,197,348.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total transaction of $139,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,214,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,507 shares of company stock worth $6,036,169 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

