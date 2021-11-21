IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Short Interest Down 25.8% in October

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 91,400 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the October 14th total of 123,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of IMARA during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMARA during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMARA during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IMARA during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMARA during the first quarter worth about $126,000. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IMARA alerts:

NASDAQ:IMRA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.30. The company had a trading volume of 114,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,435. IMARA has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.67. The firm has a market cap of $86.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 3.10.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.36. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IMARA will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IMRA. Morgan Stanley lowered IMARA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised IMARA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

About IMARA

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for IMARA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMARA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.