Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Imperial Oil from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Imperial Oil from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of IMO stock opened at $33.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.03 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $36.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.2189 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 132.31%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMO. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Imperial Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 146.6% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 42.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,748 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Imperial Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Imperial Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 20.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

