Inchcape (LON:INCH) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Inchcape (LON:INCH) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on the stock.

INCH has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 910 ($11.89) price objective on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Inchcape from GBX 1,021 ($13.34) to GBX 986 ($12.88) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of Inchcape stock opened at GBX 857 ($11.20) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 830.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 828.43. Inchcape has a 12 month low of GBX 585 ($7.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 940.50 ($12.29).

In other Inchcape news, insider John Langston acquired 246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 832 ($10.87) per share, for a total transaction of £2,046.72 ($2,674.05).

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

