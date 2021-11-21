Insider Buying: Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) EVP Buys 3,100 Shares of Stock

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) EVP Dusty Tonkin acquired 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $99,231.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:BVH opened at $32.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.87. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $33.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.00.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $214.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.48 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 7.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.53) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. 34.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bluegreen Vacations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

